150,000 Shares in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Bought by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOT. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,770,000. Omni Event Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 844,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 171,411 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 336.2% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 247,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 190,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BIOT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,081. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Biotech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

About Biotech Acquisition

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

