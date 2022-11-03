17,100 Shares in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 66.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Absolute Software Price Performance

Shares of ABST opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Absolute Software Co. has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $12.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Absolute Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -52.08%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

