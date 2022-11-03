18,154 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Bought by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $571,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $649,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IFRA traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 366,095 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89.

