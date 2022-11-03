19,677 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,677 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vista Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 132,789 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $2,101,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.14. 914,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,182,246. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $155.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

