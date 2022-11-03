1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

1Life Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $36,288,940.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 1Life Healthcare news, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 293,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $5,007,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $36,288,940.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,254,085 shares of company stock worth $72,658,315 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

