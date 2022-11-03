1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.
1Life Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ ONEM opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.17.
In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $36,288,940.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 1Life Healthcare news, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 293,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $5,007,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $36,288,940.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,254,085 shares of company stock worth $72,658,315 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
