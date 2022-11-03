2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 107,393 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

VERV opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $56.18.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VERV shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 66.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,393,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after buying an additional 954,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after buying an additional 915,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 899,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 573.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 775,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 660,465 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Recommended Stories

