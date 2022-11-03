3,071 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Purchased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,896,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 451,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,683,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

DFAS stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.