3,071 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Purchased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,896,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 451,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,683,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 2.9 %
DFAS stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
- eBay or Ety: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.