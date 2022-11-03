374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. 374Water had a negative net margin of 247.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.47. 15,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,196. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.30. 374Water has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of 374Water during the second quarter worth $126,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 374Water in the second quarter worth $732,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 374Water in the second quarter worth $4,764,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of 374Water in the second quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 374Water in the second quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

374Water, Inc focuses on providing a technology that addresses environmental pollution challenges. It develops a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology. The company's AirSCWO systems are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. Its clients include channel partners, such as engineering-procurement and construction companies, technology integrators, waste service providers, operations service providers, and NGOs; and end-users, which include utilities, industrial manufacturing facilities, waste management and environmental remediation companies, agricultural companies, and governmental entities.

