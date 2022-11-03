37Protocol (37C) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $570.42 Million

37Protocol (37C) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, 37Protocol has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. 37Protocol has a total market cap of $570.42 million and approximately $58,792.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 37Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00003779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,212.43 or 0.30834243 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012043 BTC.

37Protocol Token Profile

37Protocol’s launch date was July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. 37Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@prnumber7. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. 37Protocol’s official website is 37protocol.org.

Buying and Selling 37Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “3.7 Protocol is a new concept project that periodically distributes 70% of the advertising revenue generated by DAPP (Lucky Ball) to token holders.It is designed in such a way that the value of the 3.7 protocol increases as platform advertising revenue increases.”

