432,027 Shares in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR) Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 432,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ GBBKR opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.

