54,421 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 38,008 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 985.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 64,351 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $714,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.22.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.