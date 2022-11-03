7,347 Shares in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Bought by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at $7,814,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at $5,203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

In other news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $195,898.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $164.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.03.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.23 million. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

