9,681 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,681 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in GSK by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in GSK by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in GSK by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in GSK by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GSK shares. TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($21.69) to GBX 1,850 ($21.39) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.23) to GBX 1,500 ($17.34) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,658.33.

GSK Price Performance

GSK Company Profile

Shares of GSK stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41.

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.