A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A10 Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect A10 Networks to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

A10 Networks stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.98. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ATEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,085 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $33,443.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,184.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $105,687.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,102.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $33,443.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,184.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,383. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

