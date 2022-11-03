ABBC Coin (ABBC) Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. ABBC Coin has a market capitalization of $284.29 million and approximately $39.88 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,676,737 coins. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

