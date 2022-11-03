Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Lifted by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,533 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $464,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,872,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

