AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $42,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.01 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $254.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus lowered their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.59.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

