AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lifted by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in AbbVie by 21.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $215,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.59.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,481. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.01 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $254.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 157.26%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.