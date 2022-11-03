Absolute Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.91. 18,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.84. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $108.15.

