Absolute Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDO remained flat at $24.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,821. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

