Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

EFV stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.10. 7,731,566 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

