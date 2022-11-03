Absolute Capital Management LLC Invests $8.80 Million in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC)

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 376,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,000. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF makes up approximately 14.1% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBHC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 170,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 445.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75,355 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 104,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBHC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,658. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

