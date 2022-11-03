Absolute Capital Management LLC Sells 8,800 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,539 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,912,000 after purchasing an additional 291,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,492 shares of company stock worth $16,087,192 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $79.59. 96,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,182,770. The firm has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.