Absolute Capital Management LLC Sells 978 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Absolute Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.56. 1,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,982. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.25. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

