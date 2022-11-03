Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 743 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 67.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CWEN opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($4.24). Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 44.04%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

