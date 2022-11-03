Abundance Wealth Counselors Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,687 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,600,000 after purchasing an additional 343,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,771,256,000 after purchasing an additional 237,230 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,102,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,409,381,000 after purchasing an additional 707,695 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $136.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

