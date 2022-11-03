Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 3,936 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141,920 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,003 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

