Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 799 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,666 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FHB stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $31.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on FHB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

