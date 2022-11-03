ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

ACAD stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ACAD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,132.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,089,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.