Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

AKR opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 204.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

