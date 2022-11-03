Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) President Suzanne C. Winter Sells 38,015 Shares

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) President Suzanne C. Winter sold 38,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $76,410.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 731,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,477.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Accuray Price Performance

ARAY stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. 203,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $180.61 million, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Accuray

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 14.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Accuray by 22.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Accuray by 36.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accuray by 47.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accuray in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accuray presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Accuray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.