ACM Research (ACMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect ACM Research to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. ACM Research has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ACM Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACMR opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $327.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.42. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $37.12.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $267,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,235.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $588,245.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $267,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,235.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

ACMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.67 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on ACM Research to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

