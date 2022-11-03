Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 21.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.64.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 160,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.09. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

