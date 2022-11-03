Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94, Briefing.com reports. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $107.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.20. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $112.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,897 shares of company stock worth $2,465,215. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,467 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.