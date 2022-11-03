Adshares (ADS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $390,747.00

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Adshares has a total market cap of $55.66 million and approximately $390,747.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00008328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00020031 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006767 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002393 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,622 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

