Adshares Trading Up 3.2% This Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00008433 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $56.59 million and $530,603.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00011679 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006876 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002395 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000643 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,623 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.