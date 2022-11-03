Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.74.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

