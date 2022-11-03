Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $58.63 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,090,000 after buying an additional 2,319,740 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $777,111,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,405,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $153,725,000 after buying an additional 82,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.74.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Earnings History for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.