Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $58.63 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,090,000 after buying an additional 2,319,740 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $777,111,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,405,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $153,725,000 after buying an additional 82,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.74.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.