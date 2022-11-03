AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Shares Up 0.1%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. 19,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 915% from the average session volume of 1,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 16.44% of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.