AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Position Increased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AECOM were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in AECOM by 11.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in AECOM by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AECOM by 3.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AECOM by 107.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ACM opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AECOM to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

