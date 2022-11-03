aelf (ELF) Hits Market Cap of $67.93 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. aelf has a total market cap of $67.93 million and $6.18 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00011736 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00020024 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006758 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008335 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,698,017 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

