Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ANYYY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €131.00 ($131.00) to €119.00 ($119.00) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aena S.M.E. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

Aena S.M.E. Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ANYYY stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

