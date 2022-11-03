Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Issues Earnings Results

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 0.9 %
AJRD stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $50.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aerojet Rocketdyne
In other news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,651,977.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.
