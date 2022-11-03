Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) SVP Marinus Verwijs Sells 1,130 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) SVP Marinus Verwijs sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $21,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AVTE traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.05. 72,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,348. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $27.83.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVTE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

