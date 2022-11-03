Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) SVP Marinus Verwijs Sells 1,130 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) SVP Marinus Verwijs sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $21,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance
AVTE traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.05. 72,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,348. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $27.83.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter.
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
Featured Articles
