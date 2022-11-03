Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG opened at $123.78 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

