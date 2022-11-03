Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,893 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Aflac by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,268,000 after buying an additional 127,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after buying an additional 72,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Aflac by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,753,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,337,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,752,000 after buying an additional 58,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,543. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

