Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Aflac were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,222,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 10,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

NYSE:AFL opened at $66.69 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,543 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

