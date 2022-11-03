Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Aflac Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $66.69 on Thursday. Aflac has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,246 shares of company stock worth $1,694,543 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 12.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 572.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 10.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

