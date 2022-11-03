Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78. Aflac has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $68.12.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Institutional Trading of Aflac

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,246 shares of company stock worth $1,694,543. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

