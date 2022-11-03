AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $126.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AGCO from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.25.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.00.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 16.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 3.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 2.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

